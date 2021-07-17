Watch: Malaika Arora Looks Gorgeous in This Reels Video

Malaika Arora keeps stunning her fans and followers on Instagram. An inspiration to all the fitness freaks, Malaika treats her body like a temple and frequently posts her yoga videos. Her pictures are bold, stylish and can make anybody go gaga over her. Malaika, in the true sense, is aging like fine wine.

Recently, she posted again on Instagram, but this time, it was a reel made for her by a fan. The reel was a collection of snippets from several of her photoshoots, wherein she is seen posing for the camera in elegant and sultry dresses and swimwear. From white to yellow, black to red, she looks stunning in all the colours.

She posted the fan-made reel and, in the caption, wrote, “Weekend feels…. love the edit,” and tagged the fan who made the reel. There is no doubt that this would’ve made the fan’s day, and theymay be on cloud nine right now. As soon as she posted the reel, comments and likes started flooding in. Mallika Bhat, an actress who has worked with Shahrukh Khan in Don, dropped four fire emojis in the comment box. Her followers and fans also commented in abundance, appreciating Malaika'sbeauty and style.

After doing justice to roles as an actor, producer, VJ, model, and dancer, she is now dedicated to leading a healthy lifestyle and inspiring others to do the same. On the movies front, she was last seen in the movie Pataakha, where she lit the screens with a dance number titled, Hello Hello.

It is not the first time that she has made her mark in a movie with an unforgettable dance number. Chaiyaa Chaiyaa, Munni Badnaam Hui and Hoth Raseele are some of her best works. She was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan but got divorced in 2017. She is currently dating Arjun Kapoor.

