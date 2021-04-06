Watch: Malaika Arora Performs Her Go-to Yoga Asanas for Toning the Body

The majority of us most likely made health-related resolutions for 2021. But it’s hard to stick to the routine as soon as our motivation starts to dwindle. If you need some motivation as the year continues, take a look at Malaika Arora’s Instagram profile which is a perfect reminder of the hard work it takes all of us to be our very own healthy selves! Always smiling through the sweat and difficult workout regimes, Malaika’s dedication to her fitness has been a huge motivation for so many people. If you follow Malaika on Instagram, you know she is also an ardent follower of Yoga and has said that it not only helps keep her in shape physically but also mentally. In a new video on her photo-video sharing app account, Malaika gave glimpses of her favourite yoga asanas that help tone the body. The video was a part of her Move of the Week series. The video has images of Maliaka doing the Vrikshasana, Naukasana and Utkatasana. Take a look:

A few days ago, the 47-year-old posted a video on Instagram from her workout session. In the video, Malaika can be seen doing variations of planks with ease along with her friend Jahnavi Patwardhan as the song ‘Your Body’ plays in the backdrop. “Did somebody say planks aren’t fun? Here you go with my favourite Jahnavi Patwardhan,” Malaika Arora captioned the video.

Malaika is often spotted hitting the gym or heading for her yoga class. The paparazzi are always on the lookout for her gym looks.