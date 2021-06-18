Watch: Malaika Arora Pushes Sidharth Shukla for Obstructing Her Way During Photo Session

A 2016 video of Malaika Arora and Sidharth Shukla has been going viral. In the video, Malaika playfully pushed Sidharth, as he came into her frame while the paparazzi were clicking her and sister Amrita Arora. The incident took place at Manish Malhotra’s 50th birthday bash.

In the video doing rounds on the internet, Malaika is first seen greeting Sidharth with a hug, as he arrives at the party. He then cluelessly walks in front of the camera, hindering the photographer’s view of her and Amrita. Malaika playfully pushes him away to clear the view for paps.

The duo share a great bond and is on friendly terms. Sidharth has been the host of India’s Got Talent season 6, wherein Malaika was a judge, along with Karan Johar and Kirron Kher.

Sidharth rose to fame for his acting chops in daily soaps such as Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The movie starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Last year, Sidharth emerged victorious in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, which is hosted by Salman Khan. Inside the Bigg Boss house, the actor made headlines for his scuffles with friend-turned-rival Asim Riaz and his bonding with Shehnaaz Gill. In the 14th season of the controversial reality show, Sidharth returned as a senior along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. Bigg Boss 14 was won by TV queen Rubina Dilaik.

After winning Bigg Boss, Sidharth bagged several music videos last year, that includes Bhula Dunga, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, and Shona Shona. Earlier this year, he made his debut on the OTT platform with the ALTBalaji series Broken But Beautiful 3, co-starring Sonia Rathee.

