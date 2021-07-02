Watch: Malaika Arora's Guide to Perfect the Art of Balancing is All You Need This Weekend

It is no secret that Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast. Anyone visiting her social media handles can see it is filled with motivational videos, where she not only shares tips on achieving good health but urges her fans and followers to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a video where she guides her followers through the art of balancing. In the video, she can be seen striking a yoga pose where she first bends down and moves one hand behind her back, and holds it with the other. Then, she slowly stands and keeps her balance. She can be seen wearing a sports bra and black bottoms.

The actress recently took her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. She had shared this news with her fans on Instagram by posting a slew of pictures of taking the jab and with the health workers.

Earlier, Malaika hosted online yoga sessions to help people to remain fit physically and mentally during the pandemic.

