South star Mammootty is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Christopher. The actor has left no stone unturned while promoting the film. The team has been travelling from cities around Kerala and has also now jetted off to Dubai to promote the film, which is slated to hit the theatres on February 9. The actor has now shared an Instagram Reel of having a little adventure in the desert in Dubai.

In the video, the actor can be seen driving the four-wheeler with Sneha, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Meera Nandan. Mammootty can be seen driving around the desert while the actresses enjoy the ride. He penned the caption of the video, “Desert Drive.”

Earlier, Ponniyin Selvan actress Aishwarya shared a selfie of herself with Mammootty smiling. “Me Mammookka Manalaranyam! That’s the caption,” she wrote.

Meera Nandan added a slew of photos from the day. The album includes selfies taken by Mammootty as well as other stars.

Christopher’s storyline revolves around an IPS officer forced to break the law when the system fails. It will also depict how he faces the problems suffered in his past, which forces him to go on a rampage against the system.

Apart from Mammootty, Christopher boasts of a stellar star cast comprising Aishwarya Lekshmi, Amala Paul, Shine Tom Chacko and Nitin Thomas in pivotal roles. Produced by RD Illuminations, this investigative thriller is reportedly based on real-life incidents which happened in Kerala.

After watching the teaser of this film, followers feel that director Unnikrishnan will reach the top of his game again, as he is considered a pro when it comes to directing thrillers.

