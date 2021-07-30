Watch: Mandira Bedi Makes First On-Screen Appearance After Husband Raj Kaushal's Death

It has been more than a month since Mandira Bedi’s husband filmmaker Raj Kaushal left for his heavenly abode. The past month has been very tough for the television presenter but she has been facing all adversities head-on along with her children. Now, the actress has made her first on-screen appearance after her husband’s death. Taking to Instagram, she shared an advertisement video with her son Vir and daughter Tara, where she can be seen speaking about the importance of proper nutrition for children.

‘Healthy Kids are Happy Kids!’, she wrote.

She took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of a special ritual that was held in memory of Raj, which was also attended by her kids. She wrote ‘#30th Day’ along with the picture.

On the occasion of her daughter Tara’s fifth birthday on July 28, Mandira had shared a loving post for her on social media alongside some loving family photos. Mandira and Raj married in February 1999. They welcomed Tara into their lives last year. In October 2020, they made the announcement via social media that they have adopted four-year-old Tara.

Raj passed away on June 30 following a heart attack.

