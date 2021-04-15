Watch: Mandira Bedi Sets the Internet on Fire As She Celebrates Birthday With Sexy Dance in Bikini

Actress Mandira Bedi rang in her 49th birthday on Thursday with some beach vibes, dancing, and a fun party with close friends. How do we know this? Well, her Instagram Reels have shown us that Mandira is a party animal at heart and even during the pandemic she managed to make her birthday fun with a small get-together. Sharing a glimpse of her party, Mandira posted a Reel on her social media handle earlier today. The actress and television personality is seen wearing a hot pink bikini and dancing to 50 Cent’s ‘In Da Club’ song. The video also shows Mandira’s friends indulging in her party spirit. The caption of the video was a hashtag that read no caption needed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Mandira’s lively spirit certainly resonated with several followers and fans who left their comments on the recent post. Actress Aashka Goradia sent birthday wishes to Mandira in the comments section as she wrote, “Happy happy birthday.” While actress Mouni Roy commented with Yellow emojis of sunflower, sun, and a yellow heart. Actor Arjun Bijlani also wrote ‘Happy birthday’ in Mandira’s recent post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Mandira has frequently talked about her fitness and also shares pictures and videos from her workout routine on her social media. Most recently, the actress had shared an Instagram reel in which she was seen practicing different exercises, like sit-ups, skipping, squats, and arm workouts.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here