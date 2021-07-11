Mandira Bedi Steps Out for a Walk with Mother, Days After Husband Raj Kaushal's Death

Mandira Bedi, who has recently lost her husband Raj Kaushal, was seen out on a walk with her mother in Mumbai. She wore a black coloured ganji and printed pair of leggings with a face mask.

Mandira’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal reportedly succumbed to a heart attack on June 30. Friends, followers and industry colleagues mourned his untimely demise on social media and expressed condolences.

Mandira took to social media recently to share photographs with her late husband. She had been keeping away from social media for a while, but on Monday shared a few photographs on Instagram where she can be seen happily posing with glasses of red and white wine with her husband, both of them smiling at the camera.

The actress did not caption her photos but only used a heartbroken emoji instead.

Mandira has also been a victim of trolling and hatred on social media after photographs surfaced showing her breaking stereotypes by performing her husband’s last rites, which male members of a family are traditionally expected to perform.

(With IANS inputs)

