Watch: Marathi Actor Hruta Durgule Gets Emotional at Her Wedding

Actor Hruta Durgule from the popular Marathi serial Man Udu Udu Zhala has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Prateek Shah. On May 18, the wedding took place, and now the pictures and the videos have surfaced all over the internet.

Recently, a video was shared from the official account of Rajshree Marathi where Hruta was seen with her family on her wedding day. The video shows Hruta overwhelmed with joy.

Hruta looked absolutely gorgeous in her Marathi bridal attire. Fans could not resist themselves and the whole comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. The caption of the video says, “Beautiful moment from Hruta’s wedding.”

A few months ago, a picture of Hruta and Pratik went viral on social media, announcing that they were in a relationship. Everyone was wondering when the couple would get married now.

Suddenly on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Hruta shared a beautiful video on her Instagram handle. The video showed Hruta all happy and giggling as she committed to forever with the man of her dreams. She wrote a very short and sweet note revealing her engagement date, “Some things are meant to be. 24.12.21. This valentine, come fall in love!” Later, these artists surprised everyone by getting married secretly.

Hruta has a huge fan following and she is also called the crush of Maharashtra. Due to her excellent acting skills and her unparalleled beauty, this actor has become an idol for the youth.

On the other hand, Prateek, the son of popular actor Mugdha Shah, is a famous name in the Hindi TV industry. He has directed many popular serials like Teri Meri Ik Jindadi, Beyhadh 2, Bahu Begum, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Ek Diwana Tha.

