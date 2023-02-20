Aai Kuthe Kay Karte fame actress Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar’s Instagram handle is filled with cute videos of her daughter. The actress shares a very good bond with her daughter — evident from her videos. Recently the actress shared another video with her beloved daughter which is currently going viral on social media.

This time, the mother and daughter duo can be seen performing poetry together. Madhurani recently shared a cute video on her Instagram handle where the duo can be seen performing poetry recitation together. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Very very beautiful poem by Vinda Karandikar. It is a child poem to say, but it teaches the elders only.” Watch it here:

Seeing the video, comments started pouring in from fans. One user wrote, “Wah beautiful,” and another wrote, “Nice”. “So sweet," commented the third user. Overall, fans have fallen in love with both of them after seeing their poetry performance.

Madhurani often shares her daughter’s photos and videos with netizens. A few days back, the actress shared a cute selfie with her daughter. In the snap, the mother-daughter duo was seen sitting inside a car and Madhuri was seen taking a selfie while her daughter was holding her hand. See the pic:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CorqOoptsGM/

Apart from being a great actress, Madhurani’s fans know that she delivers great poetry. She often shares information about her Kavita Sadikaran program with her fans through social media. Besides this, she also sings well and is also fond of singing.

On the work front, Madhurani is currently seen in the Marathi language drama series Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. The daily soap airs on Star Pravah and is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee. The series premiered on December 23, 2019, and stars Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar in the titular role of Arundhati. The show is also digitally available on Disney+ Hotstar and is bankrolled by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions.

She made her first breakthrough in Indradhanush. She started her own company and produced the film Goad Gupit in 2003, and acted in a stage play Tumcha Amcha Same Asta. She showed her skills as a singer in the celebrity program Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and got a film, Sunder Majhe Ghar as a music composer.

Read all the Latest Movies News here