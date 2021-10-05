Watch: Marathi Actress Shruti Marathe Shares Funny Instagram Video With Umesh Kamat

Instagram reels have become the new way for Marathi actors to entertain their fans. They often share funny videos featuring themselves on Instagram. Now a funny Instagram reel video of actors Umesh Kamat and Shruti Marathe has gone viral on social media. The video posted by Shruti shows Umesh crooning a Bollywood song and suddenly Shruti shouting in his ears. The reason behind her shouting has made the video funny and fans are laughing at it too.

Watch the funny video here:

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/CUkIxw8J6bu/?utm_source= ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The video shot on the terrace of a building features Shruti and Umesh. They can be seen standing near the railings enjoying a pleasant weather. Umesh sings a line from the song ‘Har Kisi ko nahi milta yaha pyar zindagi mein’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Boss’. He sings “Aa bol de tu….” and suddenly Shruti shouts “Aaaaa” in his ears. Later, they both laughed together.

This video is going viral on social media and fans can’t stop reacting. Marathi actresses Amrita Khanwilkar and Tejaswini Pandit have also responded to the video by posting laughing emojis.

Shruti made her debut in the Marathi film industry in 2008 with ‘Sanai Choughade’. The actress has also been seen in Tamil, Hindi and Kannada films. On the work front, she will be next seen in a period drama ‘Sarsenapati Hambirrao’. The film directed by Pravin Tarde will also feature Gashmeer Mahajani and Raqesh Bapat in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Umesh Kamat has made a comeback after 9 years on TV with his show Ajunahi Barsaat Aahe. He acted in Eka Lagnachi Tisri Goshta in 2012. He made a comeback on the small screen with actress Mukta Barve. ‘Ajunahi Barsat Ahe’ is streaming on Sony Marathi from July 12.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.