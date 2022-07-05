Watch: Marathi Actress Sonalee Kulkarni Shows Off Her Desi Dance Moves in London

Sonalee Kulkarni is one of the much sought after actresses in the Marathi film industry. She is now busy with the promotion of her upcoming film Tamasha Live, which will be released in theatres on July 15. She recently shared a video on Instagram in which she was seen dancing to the tune of a song from Tamasha Live on the London Tower Bridge.

Sonalee along with her friend Phulwa Khamkar showed off her desi dance moves on the song Ranga Lagala from her movie Tamasha Live. In the video Sonalee is seen in a yellow quarter sleeve top and a striped pink lehenga while Phulwa opted for a tropical printed white knotted shirt and a black lehenga with golden border.

Sharing the video Sonalee wrote,“Playing Rang Panchami at the tower bridge.” The video received appreciation from celebrities and her fans.

Marathi actress Amruta Subhash wrote, “So Beautiful.” Actress Prarthana Behere also commented “Wowwwww” with clapping emojis. Many other celebrities from Marathi industry including Kushal Badrike, Sayali Sanjeev and Shivani Baokar also commented on the video. Fans also loved the video and showered heart emojis in the comment section.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s upcoming movie, Tamasha Live, is directed by Sanjay Jadhav. Sanjay and Manish Kadam have written the story of the musical drama. Siddarth Jadhav, Bharat Jadhav, Nagesh Bhonsle and Pushkar Jog are playing pivotal roles in the film.

The movie is bankrolled by Golden Ratio Films and S N Productions. Amitraj and Pankaj Padghan have composed the music for the film. Kshitij Patwardhan has penned the lyrics.

The teaser of the film was recently released and received a lot of appreciation from the viewers.

