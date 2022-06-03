Watch: Marathi TV Actor Rasika Sunil Romances Husband In Canada

Marathi actor Rasika Sunil recently shared on Instagram a video in which she is enjoying her vacation with her husband in Canada. The Mazhya Navryachi Bayko fame actor has a special fan base despite playing the role of a villain. She has received immense love from her fans from all around the globe. The actor has once again become the talk of the town for her sweet antics with her husband in Canada.

She wrote in her post, “One from waterfront trail. Just me, adi and pyar ke do panchi.” Fans were quick to respond with likes and comments on the social media platform. One user shared how he understood that she was the weird one in the relationship and said, “Now I feel like he is the normal guy. You are the weird one.” Many more joined in appreciating the love between the couple. Another user said, “Best couple in the world. Love you both.”

Rasika, who is quite active on social media is constantly sharing her glamorous photos and videos with her fans. Recently she also posted a video of a sea creature called a manta ray. She can be seen trying to play with the creature in an aquarium.

“Mantas could be my spirit animal. Recently in love with these magnificent giants, obsessed rather more than love,” she wrote, “There’s a space above this very tank where we could reach in and touch the mantas. And I did! I could now safely say, ‘I touched a manta and I liked it!’ P.S- They are super slimy in touch.”

It is easy to see the excitement on Rasika’s face while she tries to touch the creature through the glass. Fans were quick to respond to the video with likes and comments.

