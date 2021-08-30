Watch: Milind Soman Performs Surya Namaskar with Wife Ankita Konwar on Lush Green Surface

Milind Soman has been a frequent role model and a promoter of fitness. He has always maintained that a healthy lifestyle, including a well-balanced diet and workout, should be one’s priority. Though Milind performs some of the most difficult exercises, he always remains connected with yoga. In a recent video shared on his Instagram handle, the fitness freak is seen practicing ‘surya namaskar’ with his wife, Ankita Konwar. The clip features the power couple doing yoga on a lush green surface.

Revealing that green is his favorite colour, in the caption of the post, Milind said that in the clip he and Ankita were trying to sync their different interpretations of Surya namaskar. The 55-year-old model stated that he has been doing 30 surya namaskars every morning which takes around 7 minutes, and it feels fantastic. He further penned down the various benefits of the exercise. “Best, low intensity, simple movement to improve and maintain basic strength, joint mobility, balance and focus,” he added.

In the comments section, Ankita, who herself is a fitness enthusiast, wrote, “Everything is so much more fun with you.” The couple is often seen enjoying their time together by doing some workouts, like yoga and running.

In his previous post, Milind had emphasised the importance of staying consistent with exercising. In the caption, he wrote about finding time to work out despite a night-time shoot. Highlighting how people complain that night shifts make it difficult to lead a healthy lifestyle, he said he decided to find those few minutes for himself, then make every effort for it.

Milind has been doing several Bollywood projects and he was last seen in Paurashpur, an historical web series streamed on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Currently, he is a judge in Supermodel Of The Year 2 along with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.

