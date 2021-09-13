Watch: Milind Soman Possesses Immense Upper Body Strength, Does Clap Pushups with Ease

Actor-model Milind Soman is giving a tough competition to youngsters with his fitness. Not only he practices yoga and other exercise forms but also encourages his fans to opt for a healthy lifestyle. A clip uploaded today on his Instagram account featured him doing a 30-second workout as he advised people to move whenever possible. The 30-second workout was the hand clap pushups. In the caption, he wrote, “Good morning from the residence of the General Officer Commanding, Baramulla.” Describing the view for his fans he said there are 'beautiful flowers, bright sunshine, and crisp air.' While a couple of users suggested to him some places to visit during his stay in Jammu and Kashmir, many could not get over his fitness. The video was shot by his wife, Ankita Konwar.

Watch the video here -

The 55-year-old, who performs some of the most complicated and tedious exercises, never forgets the basics of staying fit. Earlier in a post, which first featured a still of his chiseled body and then a clip of him doing pushups, Milind wrote that he takes out at least a minute to do push-ups every day. He is determined to do it even on days when he has "no time in the entire day to exercise." In the caption, he stated, "Never forget the basics. Even when I say I have no time in the entire day to exercise, I can still spare a minute! And most times that's all I need.” He asked his fans – ‘how many pushups in 60 seconds?’ Some of his fans even counted that the actor-model did 40 pushups in 60 seconds.

Giving a fitness tip to his Instafam, the supermodel said that the least one can do to stay fit is gradually increase the number of push-ups in a minute.

The actor is currently seen as a judge in the show, Supermodel of the Year 2, along with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.

