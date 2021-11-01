Watch: Mira Kapoor Struggles to Get Beach Ready, Shahid Kapoor Sneakily Records Her

Bollywood celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor were recently on a Maldives vacation with their kids Misha and Zain. A video shared by Shahid shows them at the beach on the getaway. The clip has internet laughing because Shahid sneakily records Mira as she struggles to slip into comfortable clothing. Mira struggling to get out of her shirt is something that everyone can relate to.

In the video, Mira is seen stuck inside the outfit, before she unbuttons it and sticks her neck outside after a few seconds only to realise that her husband has recorded it on camera her confused moments.

Shahid is seen shirtless in the video ad he smiles while recording. He called Mira ‘legend’ in the caption to his post. In response, Mira said, “The Hell. Just wait and watch."

Aon the work front, Shahid is all set for the release of his sports drama film Jersey, opposite Mrunal Thakur. It has been stuck amid the pandemic. It is set for December 31 release.

He is also working on a web series with Raj and DK, with co-stars Rashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi among others. The yet untitled web series will mark his foray into the digital. Shahid has only recently announced another project titled Bull. About the film, Shahid said, “Bull is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour."

Set in the 1980s, the film is inspired by real-life events. The principal photography is slated to begin in 2022.

(With IANS inputs)

