Watch: Mira Rajput’s ‘No Excuse, No Equipment’ Desi Fitness Regime

Mira Rajput has set the fitness bar higher acing the ‘desi’ workout routine outdoors. Sans advanced equipment and fancy gears, the star wife chose an unconventional work-out set up amidst the greenery under a mango tree.

Mira shared the video on her Instagram handle and showed some rigorous exercise moves. Wearing black and grey sportswear, she is seen mastering some perfect pull-ups using resistant bands tied on a mango tree. The clip also bears how the star wife changed a green patch into her temporary gym. There is a small table carrying her essentials, a trampoline, and mat with a speaker, and other basic gym gear. Mira looked super fit flaunting her toned body while strengthening her abs. She posted the video and described it as “engaged on rings” as she tried something new.

Mira also updated her Instagram stories and posted two short clips. For the captions, she wrote, “no excuses, no equipment."

Her fans were left mesmerised and flooded the post with a number of compliments and positive reactions. One of the users called her “inspiring”, while another wrote, “Trying something new is always very interesting. Amazing." Some even commended her core strength and how fit and flexible she is even after having two kids.

Mira keeps motivating her fans and followers about health and fitness. A few days back, she posted a montage video on a skipping challenge and inspired her admirers to take up 5 minutes of micro workout. She challenged all her athletics freak fans to bring out their passion and obsession with physical exercise.

She was seen doing skipping on different days in the clip.

Lately, she also joined hands with several global fundraisers to support the on-ground mobilisation of Oxygen supply and Covid Relief work in India.

Mira tied the nuptial knot with Shahid Kapoor in the year 2015 and welcomed two adorable kids, daughter Misha in 2016 and two years later, son, Zain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here