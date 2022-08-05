Watch: Mitali Mayekar's Adorable Welcome to Her Partner Siddharth Chandekar

Marathi star couple, Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar, are quite active on Instagram. They are often seen posting lovey-dovey pictures on social media as fans continue to shower love on them. A recent post of Mitali meeting her love Siddharth at an airport has gone viral.

Captioning the picture as “Homecoming”, Mitali shared a picture of her hugging Siddharth after a long wait. She ran into the arms of her beloved, encircled in Siddharth’s tight embrace. It was evident that the power couple was eager to meet each other. Soon after Mitali uploaded the picture, fans poured their love for the couple, blessing the duo.

Siddharth had taken a trip to London for the shoot of his next film, ‘Congratulations’. Directed by Lokesh Gupte, the movie was extensively shot in the beautiful foreign destination of London. Apart from Siddharth, the film stars notable South actors, Ajinkya Dev, Pooja Sawant, and Alka Kubal. Lokesh Gupte had earlier confirmed that they have wrapped up their shoot in London.

During their brief separation, it seemed that both Siddharth and his beloved Mitali missed each other terribly. While in London, the 31-year-old Siddharth posted an image of Mitali and captioned it, “I miss this person a lot.” In response, Mitali penned a sweet message saying, “Miss you! Come back already.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Seema Chandekar (@sidchandekar)



Mitali’s love for her partner has gone immensely viral on social media. Fans have termed their relationship as couple goals, and have expressed their happiness on the reunion of the Marathi couple.

Mitali is also currently busy shooting for a yet-untitled project. She has previously worked in numerous Marathi films like Smile Please, Aamhi Befikar, and Hashtag Prem to name a few. She also worked with Bollywood actor, late Irrfan Khan in the 2009 movie Billu.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here