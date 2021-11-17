Watch: Mithila Palkar Has a Message For Her 'Dear Future Husband'

All things fun sums up Mithila Palkar on social media. The chirpy actress, best known for her stint in Netflix’s Little Things, hopped on a viral dance trend. Since curtains came down with the final season of the web series, fans have been feeling rather blue. Mithila has the best way to drive the blues away and delight her fans.

In the latest Instagram Reels, the diva is seen grooving to Meghan Trainor’s popular song Dear Future Husband. She looks super chic and cute in a mauve coloured dress and space buns

Her caption reminded fans of the fourth season of the show where Mithila’s Kavya Kulkarni gets engaged to her partner Dhruv played by Dhruv Sehgal. “Dear Future Husband, here’s a message. Thanks and regards," reads Mithila’s caption.

In a follow-up post, Mithila shared a series of fun clicks. The 28-year-old added a funky pair of sunglasses to her quirky look. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Purple candy floss.”

Little Things premiered on YouTube in 2016 and the romcom found instant popularity. Five years later, it became India’s longest-running series. While speaking to The New Indian Express, Mithila expressed her reaction to the show ending. “It’s been a bittersweet feeling. Of course, it’s going to be sad to leave everything behind but it’s amazing to receive the kind of love we’ve got over these years,” she was quoted as saying.

Mithila made her debut in Bollywood with the film Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut. She has also featured in the Netflix film Tribhanga and Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan. Up next, Mithila will make her Tollywood debut with the Telugu language film Ori Devuda.

