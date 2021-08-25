CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: Mouni Roy Flaunts Sexy Dance Moves on 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar' in Stunning Lehenga Choli
Watch: Mouni Roy Flaunts Sexy Dance Moves on 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar' in Stunning Lehenga Choli

Mouni Roy flaunts her dance moves on ‘Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar’.

Mouni Roy is an absolute stunner. She takes the internet by storm every time she shares her photo or video on Instagram.

Actor Mouni Roy has once again set the internet on fire with her sexy dance moves. The actress on Tuesday shared a video of her grooving to the classic song ‘Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar’ in a stunning lehenga choli.

The actress, who is quite active on Instagram, often shares her gorgeous pictures from her photoshoots and exotic getaways. But her dancing videos have a separate fanbase altogether. In her latest post, Mouni can be seen flaunting her dancing skills wearing the mesmerising outfit. The actress captioned the video: “Lover of the classics.. #WhenInWaitingForTheShot."

A few weeks back, Mouni was in Maldives, where she enjoyed the sea, the sand and the sun. The actress shared a bunch of photos from her brief getaway. In one of the photos, shared by her on her Instagram account, she can be seen soaking up the sun in a powder blue bikini, styled with a matching sarong.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in a music video titled Baithe Baithe, in which she co-starred with Angad Bedi. Her spy thriller London Confidential premiered on ZEE5 on September 18 last year. Before that, the actress starred in Made In China, in which she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

first published:August 25, 2021, 09:17 IST