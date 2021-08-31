CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: Mouni Roy Has a Wardrobe Malfunction, Netizens Troll Her for 'Revealing' Outfit

Mouni was recently snapped at the Andheri office of music label T-Series

Mouni Roy had a wardrobe malfunction of sorts and looked uncomfortable in a halter-neck, deep back attire that she recently wore.

Actress Mouni Roy stepped out in Mumbai recently dressed in a printed, halter-neck, deep back attire which she had teamed with sports shoes. The actress posed gracefully for the paparazzi but in that moment Mouni also had a wardrobe malfunction of sorts that made her uncomfortable. Netizens trolled her and questioned if she does not feel comfortable, why wear such a dress in the first place.

Here is a moment when Mouni was snapped at the T-Series office in Andheri, Mumbai.

One social media user commented on the video, “Why to wear such dresses if ur not comfortable? Why (sic)?" Another one wrote, “Ye ladki kitna bhi expose kar le ..kisi film me lead role to milne se raha..inhe ye shortcut lagta hai (sic)."

Mouni recently featured in Baithe Baithe, a Zee Music Originals song. Angad Bedi also featured alongside her.

Speaking about her upcoming work, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy action adventure Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna, with Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. The movie is delayed due to the coronavirus and has been in the making for sometime now.

August 31, 2021