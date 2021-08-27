Watch: Nagarjuna Announces Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Premiere Date in Style

Not long ago, makers of the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu, surprised viewers by unveiling the logo of the fifth season. Audience is quite excited as the upcoming season will start to unfold soon. The lovers of the show cannot wait for the fun to begin. However, there were rumours initially that the new season may not be hosted by Nagarjuna. Now, the showrunners have let fans in on another special treat with the release of a promo video. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 will premiere on September 5 on Star Maa. Nagarjuna has been confirmed as the host for the new season.

Nagarjuna appeals to the viewers in the new promo and urges them to bid farewell to say goodbye to boredom and welcome Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Star Maa official Twitter handle wrote, “Time to end the boredom. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 starting September 5th at 6 PM on Star Maa.”

Time to end the boredom. #BiggBossTelugu5 starting September 5th at 6 PM on #StarMaa pic.twitter.com/lcEtuEGGBq— starmaa (@StarMaa) August 26, 2021

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 was announced after an 8-month gap. Star Maa shared a ‘coming soon’ teaser recently on social media. The channel wrote, “Check out the amazing first look of the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 logo. We are coming soon.”

Checkout the aMAZEing first look of #BiggBossTelugu5 logo.We are coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/GDwo8QAZYz — starmaa (@StarMaa) August 1, 2021

The weekday episodes will telecast at 10 pm while the special episodes on weekend will air at 9 pm. The makers have remained tight-lipped about the list of contestants to appear on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. This is Nagarjuna’s third stint as the host of the show. Jr NTR and Nani were hosts for the first and the second editions of Bigg Boss Telugu, respectively.

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu commenced in September last year and concluded on December 20. The winner of the season was Abhijeet Duddala. This season, just like the fourth, all safety protocols against COVID-19 will be in place. The contestants will follow a 14-day quarantine period before entering the house.

