Watch: Namrata Shirodkar Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Singing Rhyme

Actress Namrata Shirodkar has been away from the camera for quite some time. The actress who is spending her time with family often shares glimpses of her life now then. The actress married to the southern superstar Mahesh Babu has a son, Gautam, and daughter Sitara. Recently, the actress treated her fans with an adorable video of her daughter singing a nursery rhyme.

Taking to Instagram, the actress uploaded the clip featuring her daughter Sitara singing the popular rhyme Ten Fluffy Chickens while performing it too. The “little star” definitely delighted many hearts online. Namrata’s sister actress Shilpa Shirodkar dropped laughing emojis as she wrote “She’s still just the same,” in the comment section. While Maheep Kapoor and several others showered love on the cute video.

A cute couple of Telugu film industry, Mahesh and Namrata fell in love on the sets of Vamsi in 2000. After five years of courtship, they tied the knot in 2005. As the family never ceases to delight their fans with their shenanigans, the actress posted a snapshot of Mahesh being huddled together with his kids as the trio was seen discussing something. Posting the picture on Instagram stories, the actress revealed that “something is brewing” among the three while leaving netizens curious.

Lately, the actress also gave a glimpse of the strong bond between the father-daughter duo. In the monochrome snap uploaded on social media by Namrata, Mahesh is seen cuddling his daughter. Along with the picture, the actress wrote that “cuddles come unwarranted, anytime”, especially when there is an intimation that schools are going to start soon.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be seen on the big screen with his upcoming venture Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He will star opposite Keerthy Suresh in the film. Helmed by Parasuram, the Telugu flick is expected to see the light of the day next year.

