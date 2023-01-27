Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna had a narrow escape during a recent roadshow of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In the now-viral video, Balayya was seen campaigning for his party. In the video, the host of Unstoppable 2 was standing atop a bus and waving at the crowd when suddenly the vehicle started moving. The movement of the vehicle did not give them enough time for Balakrishna to maintain his posture and he fell down. Fortunately, Nandamuri’s party members held him, or else the star would have fallen off the vehicle. Have a look at the video:

Lately, NBK was involved in a controversy related to the late Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The statement made by him was considered disrespectful by Nageswara Rao fans. However, the actor has denied saying anything negative about the late actor. He claimed he had great respect for Nageswara Rao and did not use the word “intentionally" when referring to the late actor. At the victory gathering for his recent film, Veera Simha Reddy, Balakrishna made a remark about Nageswara Rao, which led to an argument.

In response to Balakrishna’s comment, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and his brother Akhil Akkineni released a statement on Twitter. “Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu, Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu, and S.V Ranga Rao garu’s creative contributions have been the pride and pillars of Telugu Cinema. Disrespecting them is degrading ourselves." The actor’s comment prompted a response from Nageswara Rao’s family, and NBK has since provided the clarification. He asserted that Nageswara Rao used to refer to him as uncle and that he used to adore him more than his own children.

Veera Simha Reddy, a film by Balakrishna, has grown to be one of his biggest successes. Along with Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, the movie was released around the Sankranti festival to mixed reviews.

Read all the Latest Movies News here