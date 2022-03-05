Watch: Neetu Kapoor Nails Viral Instagram Trend With Daughter Riddhima and Friend Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra is one of Bollywood’s favourite fashion designers. He loves chilling with Bollywood celebrities and can be seen partying with them often. Recently, he posted a video of himself trying a viral Instagram trend with actress Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

The video starts with Manish doing the viral shoulder move and Ridhima and Neetu following him. The trio then do the handshaking step and the camera pans out and other ladies join the dancing trio. In the dance video, Manish, Neetu, Ridhima and others can be seen donning black outfits. Manish captioned the video by using the hashtag ‘Vibes’ and tagging all the ladies in the frame.

Various celebrities including Ridhima, Anushka Ranjan, Anaita Shroff, Dia Mirza, and others commented on Manish’s Reel video. Ridhima dropped a heart whereas Anushka wrote, “That’s a vibe for sure haa." Dia Mirza also commented with three red hearts.

Manish’s Instagram stories are also filled with the glamourous moments of him with Neetu and Riddhima. Manish also took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of his party. He shared a photo with Ridhima in which Ridhima can be seen wearing a laced neck black jumpsuit. To accessorise, she chose black bead bracelets and diamond earrings. Sharing the photo, Manish wrote, “Hotness." In other stories, he can be seen posing with Neetu Kapoor and others. Ridhima also posted various selfies on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor is all set to come back to the big screen with Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan.

