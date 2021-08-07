Watch: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Steal Romantic Moment During Live Gig

Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are the cutest couples on the block. The two love birds never shy away from expressing their love for each other and are always seen together wherever they go. From public appearances at events to stage personages, the two manage to steal a romantic moment and treat their fans with PDA. Neha and Rohanpreet were in Bengaluru on August 6 for the launch of a new app and were delivering performances at the launch event. Just when Rohanpreet had to make way for Neha's solo performance, he stole a romantic moment on stage and kissed her forehead before walking off the stage. The lovely moment was captured on camera by people present at the event and later shared on Instagram.

The IG Reels video featured the couple singing on stage while looking into each other's eyes.

Check it out here:

Aren't they just cute together?

While this moment was captured on camera by others, the couple also treats fans to glimpses of their personal life through social media. Be it real life or social media, there’s nothing that can stop the two love birds from being hopelessly romantic souls.

Last month, Neha became the most followed Indian musician on Instagram and celebrated the day with hubby Rohan Preet and her team. Sharing the celebration with her fans on Instagram, Neha thanked them for showering all the love and support. She mentioned Rohanpreet and thanked him for making all her wishes true ever since he came into her life.

Neha met with Rohanpreet met during the shoot of their song Nehu Da Vyah in August 2020 and fell in love. Things started moving fast and the duo decided to tie the know after 2 months of meeting each other. Talking about her marriage on the Kapil Sharma Show, Neha had revealed that she made it clear that she wanted to get married and settle but initially Rohanpreet had no such plans. He was just 25 and thought it was not his age to get married but after they stopped talking, he realised that he just wanted to be together. The duo tied the knot on October 24, 2020.

