Watch: Neha Kakkar Performs Push-ups Against Her Mercedes, Leaves Rohanpreet Impressed

Singer Neha Kakkar has taken up a new challenge in the lockdown- to lose her weight. Recently she shared a reel on her official Instagram account, in which she is seen working out in a parking lot. She is seen doing push-ups against her Mercedes-Benz car. “Time to lose those Kilos that I’ve put on During Lockdown! Let’s see if I’m able to. #NehuDiaries #NehaKakkar #ReelItFeelIt #GirlsLikeYou,” Neha wrote as a caption.

Taking to the comment section, her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh wrote, “Come onnnn!!!! You can do it, My Girl. You know na? ‘Nothing is Impossible for you’ My Queen." (sic)

Fans also took a moment to drop encouraging messages for the singer. Neha Kakkar has a series of hit numbers including Coca Cola, Dilbar, Aankh Marey, and Morni Banke. On the work front, she is currently seen as a judge on the music reality show Indian Idol 12, alongside singer-composers Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot last year after dating for a couple of months. The duo had met while shooting for the music video of her single ‘Nehu Da Vyah’.

