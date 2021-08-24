Watch: Netflix Hypes Money Heist 5 Release with Bella Ciao Video Feat Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte

Money Heist fans are eagerly waiting for the fifth season of the hit Netflix hit show to debut. Meanwhile, Netflix India whipped up something special with the title track of the show, Bella Ciao. The iconic song earned a reputation over time and its popularity is a well-known fact. An Indian version of the track has been unveiled. Titled Jaldi Aao, the funky recreation is composed by Nucleya. The anticipation anthem is a celebration of everything Money Heist. It captures the fondness of fans for every character in the series. The recreated version also perfectly embodies and highlights the viewers' emotions.

Dedicated to the show’s enthusiasts, the music video features Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati, Shruti Haasan and Hardik Pandya. The stars are seen grooving to the track and also recreating key plot points and memorable characters from the show.

In the video, Anil pulls a Denver and dances on a bed of currency just like he did during his first heist. Hardik turns as one of the robbers as he packs the iconic jumpsuits while preparing for a cricket tour. Radhika wishes Arturo is dead while Rana becomes the target of gunshots. Shruti reminds of Nairobi as she holds a flower on her lips and sings the number in Tamil on a stretcher bed.

On composing the track, Nucleya, in a statement, said, “I’m a huge fan of Money Heist, so working on this anthem was super fun. Shooting the video was such an amazing experience and all the great artists who are featured in it have made it come to life. The song is peppy and in multiple languages, truly celebrating the spirit of fans who are spread across the nation.

The music video concludes with the Professor's segment and the details on the release of the iconic Spanish series’ release Season five will be available in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. It will release on Netflix in two volumes: September 3, and December 3, 2021.

