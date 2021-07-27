CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Movies» Watch: New Action-packed James Bond Clip Announces 'No Time To Die' Theatre Release
Watch: New Action-packed James Bond Clip Announces 'No Time To Die' Theatre Release

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die

No Time To Die will see Daniel Craig reviving the role of MI6 agent James Bond for the fifth and final time.

A new James Bond clip announced the new release date of the upcoming movie, titled No Time To Die. After several delays in production and shuffle in released date due to coronavirus, the long awaited 007 film is arriving in October in cinemas.

A new 30-secnd clip was also released on social media. The action packed video shows Daniel Craig as James Bond or Agent 007 perform death defying stunts. The trailer also gives us a look at Safin, the villain played by Rami Malek. It also shows Lashana Lynch, the new entry to the franchise, flying a plane with Bond. Ana De Arma is also shown getting a piece of action.

No Time To Die will continue Bond’s story from Spectre, with Léa Seydoux reprising her role as Madeline Swan, Bond’s love interest from the 2015 film.

Meanwhile, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright and Ralph Fiennes will also be reprising their roles in the film. Lynch will play the newest 007, while de Armas is a CIA agent assisting Bond on his latest mission. Malek will be playing No Time To Die’s villain, one with mysterious connections to Bond’s past.

first published:July 27, 2021, 07:46 IST