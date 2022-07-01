Watch: New Track From Appani Sarath-Starrer Adivasi Out

The lyrical video of a new song from Appani Sarath-starrer Adivasi (The Black Death) has been released. The melodious song, crooned by Sreelakshmi Vishnu, has lyrics penned by Sohan Roy and composed by Ratheesh Vega.

Appani Sarath, best known for his role of Malik in Angamaly Diaries, will be seen essaying the role of Madhu, who fell prey to mob lynching in 2018. He was a tribal youth from Palakkad’s Attapadi district.

The film began rolling by the second week of last October. For the film, Sarath had gone under special training to learn to speak in the Muduga language as the project is directed by Vijeesh Mani from his script in the Muduga tribal language. The actor has also worked hard on his appearance to resemble his character from the film.

In addition to Sarath, the film also stars locals from the Attapadi region. Adivasi revolves around issues like hunger, poverty, racism, and environmental and climate change. Thankaraj M has penned the dialogues.

Earlier, speaking about the project, Sarath said that the makers sought the help of Madhu’s friends and local artists from the region to prepare for this project.

In the film, Viyan, Murukesh Bhutuvathi, Muthumani, Rajesh B, Prakash Vatikal, Roji P Kurian, Vadikayamma, Sreekutty, Amrita, Master Manikandan and Baby Devika are the other actors.

P Murugeshwaran and B Lenin are the faces behind cuts and editing, respectively. The film is backed by Sohan Roy’s Aries Group banner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.