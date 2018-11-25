Watch Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Dancing Their Hearts Out on Govinda's Hit Track
Before Deepika and Ranveer hit off their Mumbai receptions the latter's sister Ritika hosted a bash for the newlyweds.
Image Courtesy: Instagram
But before they hit off their Mumbai receptions, Ranveer's sister Ritika hosted a bash for the newlyweds on Saturday.
The videos and pictures from the party are viral on the internet. Going by the posts, it is evident that the couple is having the time of their life. The two can be seen enjoying and dancing in the presence of their close proximate.
Take a look at newlyweds Deepika and Ranveer dancing their hearts out at the party:
Deepika and Ranveer dancing at the wedding party which was hosted by Ritika Bhavnani
Ranveer Singh dancing like there's no tomorrow at Ritika Bhavnani's party last night!
Talking of their outfits for the evening, IANS reported that the actor sported an anti-fit, long silk jacket with intricate handcrafted embellishments added with the Manish Arora's signature heart motifs and ostentatious pink. The outfit was paired with pink tinge sunglasses and heavy fine jewellery from Amrapali Jaipur. He sported a multi-layered pearl and diamond necklace in one and a multi-layered pearl and polki necklace with an emerald in the centre, attached with the brand's signature cut rubies. Deepika looked radiant in her bright multi-coloured ghagra choli from Sabyasacchi.
@ranveersingh's look says it all, as he shows off his swag in @manisharorafashion and @amrapalijewels!
@deepikapadukone spotted wearing @sabyasachiofficial for her wedding reception hosted by #ritikabhavnani
The couple got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15. Both the functions were fiercely intimate with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.
Ranveer and Deepika will reportedly hold three receptions in Mumbai. The first one will be held for their family and close aids on November 24, followed by second for the media on November 28 and third on December 1st for their friends from the film fraternity.
