Watch: Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Wahi and Others Dance on 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' at Birthday Party

Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Ravi Dubey, Karan V Grover, Arjit Taneja, Sriti Jha, Karan Wahi and his girlfriend Uditi Singh, blogger Varun Agrawal, all gathered on July 25 to celebrate the birthday of their mutual friend, Sudipan. They had a blast dancing to the popular Bachpan Ka Pyaar at the birthday bash last evening.

The television stars are seen grooving and lip-syncing to the beats as they together join the bandwagon. The fun clip was first shared by Nia, which shows her and her friends from the industry breaking into some crazy dance moves, leaving netizens in splits. Nia looks stunning in her glamorous avatar. Dressed in a blingy outfit, the diva seemed to be in high spirits as she partied away. The hilarious video was captioned, “Uploading because it was all taken on my phone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Arjun uploaded multiple Instagram stories featuring all the crazy moments from last night. In some of the videos, he is seen engaging in some ‘boys fun’ with Karan and Ravi. He has also re-shared some of his friends’ and fans’ posts from the bash. Arjun, who is currently seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has received a medal from host Rohit Shetty in the latest episode. The actor’s fans cannot stop cheering for his performance.

Here are some more snippets from the fun night shared by fan pages on social media:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @arjia_and_all

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@niasharma.world2)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by {Arjun_bijlani_mylove } (@arjun_bijlani_mylove)

For the unversed, Nia and Ravi have co-starred in the popular TV show Jamai Raja.

