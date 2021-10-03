Watch: Nia Sharma Dances to 'Chaiya Chaiya' Song in Pink Lehenga

Actress Nia Sharma took to Instagram on Sunday to share her dance video. In the video, the actress can be seen dressed in a pink lehenga top, dancing to the beats of Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora‘s popular song Chaiya chaiya. Nia can be seen sitting on her knees and doing the hook step of the song.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote alongside, “You’re not a 90’s kid if you haven’t danced to Chaiya chaiya ….✨😅..@shurabhavinofficial."

On Saturday, the actress shared a few pictures with singer Rahul Vaidya and informed fans about their collaboration. " @rahulvaidyarkv 💯❤️8th Oct! Mark your date. We are coming with something BIG 🔥#GarbeKiRaat," the actress wrote alongside the pictures on the photo-video sharing platform.

Nia always knows how to entertain her fans. The Jamai Raja actress has 6.3 million fans on Instagram where she often shares photos and videos that quickly go viral. The actress is also known for her bold sense of style, and she never shies away from rocking the most trendy outfits.

Nia hogged the spotlight with her role in the daily soap Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also worked in TV serials Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin to name a few. In addition, Nia made her OTT debut Twisted, a Vikram Bhatt creation. She portrayed the character of a supermodel.

