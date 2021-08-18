Watch: Nia Sharma Has Fun Smashing Plates with Ravi Dubey

Actress Nia Sharma shared a fun video of her smashing plates and dancing while dining at a restaurant with her gang of friends. Nia enjoyed a night out with actors Arjun Bijlani, his wife Neha Swami and Ravi Dubey. They were seen dancing to traditional music and Ravi and Neha were also seen smashing plates as part of the custom. Nia and Ravi had some major fun and videos from the time are proof.

Neha wore a trendy white top with similar coloured pants.

Nia recently set social media on fire as she shared a video in a black, backless dress. She captioned her post, “Don’t be reckless while wearing a Blackless (ye bhi utaar de, nangi, kapde nahi hai kya, shameless…) To all of you. Fluck you very much Don’t be reckless while wearing a Blackless (sic)."

The Naagin fame shared some photographs on her Instagram handle where she is seen wearing a distressed unbuttoned white jeans with a cropped pink blazer without a top underneath.

On the work front, Nia has not announced any new project.

