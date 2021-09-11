Watch: Nia Sharma Shares New Video Dancing to Song 'Do Ghoot' on Instagram

Actress Nia Sharma, who was recently seen in the Bigg Boss OTT house, took to Instagram to share a video of herself, dancing to her recently released song Do Ghoot. “#DoGhoot This festive season…@akshayjainofficial Thank you for this🙌💃Loving the reels pouring innnnn….💃❤️❤️❤️❤️," the actress wrote alongside the video on the photo-video sharing platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia earlier shared a couple of photos from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Nia could be seen donning a white salwar kameez and paired it with a vibrant red dupatta with flower embroideries on it. In one of the photos, she is sitting in front of the idol and in another picture, her dog makes an appearance. She captioned the post as, “Ganpati bappaaaaa Moryaaaa💯🙌✨ @shagun08 💯🙌❤️ your lil Ganesha is so cute."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia made her television debut in 2010 in a supporting role in the soap, Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. She followed it with another appearance for the multi-starrer Behenein. She was roped in to play the lead role of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which brought her fame. In Jamai Raja, she plays the role of Roshni Patel. Her performances as Aarohi Kashyap in Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin Brinda in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel have contributed to making Nia a household name. She made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt’s series Twisted. After that, she appeared in the ZEE5 web series Jamai 2.0 alongside Ravi Dubey.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here