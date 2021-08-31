Watch: Nia Sharma to Enter Bigg Boss OTT House This Wednesday, Warns of 'Tabahi'

Actress Nia Sharma is all set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house as a wild card entry. It was only recently confirmed that she is participating in the reality show, and the Naagin star has been in the quarantine ahead of her entry. Now, a new promo has been launched and Nia has confirmed that she will be creating a lot of turmoil in the house. Nia was also approached for Bigg Boss in the fourteenth season as well, but could not participate.

Nia was recently seen in the song Tum Bewafa Ho alongside Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi. She was also recently in season two of the web series Jamai 2.0, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The actress rose to fame with shows such as Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja. Bigg Boss OTT is hosted by Karan Johar and airs on Voot. The show, which will last for six weeks, will be followed by Bigg Boss 15 with Salman Khan as host.

The reality show is currently in its fourth week. Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Akshara Singh, Millind Gaba, Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Muskaan Jattana and Divya Agarwal are currently in the race for the top position. Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath are eliminated while actor Zeeshan Khan was evicted midweek for engaging in physically violent behaviour with inmates.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here