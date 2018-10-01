English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nick Jonas Plays Football with MS Dhoni as Priyanka Chopra Cheers On
Nick Jonas is currently in Mumbai, spending some quality time with his fiancé, Priyanka Chopra.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their engagement official on August 18 this year with a traditional roka ceremony. (Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)
After going out on a dinner date with Priyanka Chopra on Saturday, Nick Jonas spent Sunday sweating it out on the soccer field with India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishan Khatter, Kunam Kemmu, Dino Morea and Shabbir Ahluwalia.
The American singer is currently in Mumbai on an unannounced visit to spend time with his fiancé, Priyanka.
Priyanka took to Instagram on Sunday to share images from Nick’s weekend match with the All Stars Football Club. In the photos, Nick is sporting an orange jersey with ‘Playing for Humanity’ written on it, black shorts and yellow sneakers.
“Bae in Bombae!! #friends #mumbai #football @nickjonas,” Priyanka captioned the images. She can be seen cheering for her beau from the stands. The 36-year-old kept it casual in a white buttoned top, blue distressed denims and a messy pigtail.
See photos, videos here:
Talking about their relationship, Nick had earlier told E! News host Jason Kennedy, "The thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and importance of being connected to those who are always going to be with you. And we found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I am excited to start our lives together."
Priyanka and Nick were first publicly seen together at the Met Gala event in 2017. They began dating a few months later and made their engagement official on August 18, this year in India with a traditional 'roka' ceremony.
On the professional front, Priyanka is currently shooting in Mumbai for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Nick has recently released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now.
