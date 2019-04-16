Watch: Nicki Minaj Had an Awkward Moment Performing With Friend Ariana Grande at Coachella

#Arichella: Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj facing technical issues while performing “Bang Bang”: ‘We can’t hear anything’. #Coachella pic.twitter.com/NGYNkcki33 — Ariana Grande Access (@archivesaga) April 15, 2019

Nicki Minaj took the main stage Sunday night at Coachella in support of frequent collaborator Ariana Grande, but unfortunately, things didn't go quite as planned.During her set, Minaj couldn’t hear much of her two-song performance of Side to Side and Bang Bang, leaving her unable to properly perform, reports Variety.It created an especially awkward scene for Minaj, who seemed to lose audio in both ear pieces. Grande continued to sing and rally behind Minaj, who appeared at a loss for words.In video captured by a fan in the audience, one can see Ariana trying to cover for Nicki as much as she could, but it was clear that Nicki was unable to properly hear the beat and the background vocals she needed to rap over.The sound was also problematic for special guests Mase and P. Diddy, who came out to sing a rendition of Mo Money Mo Problems with Grande.Meanwhile, this is not the first time Nicki ran into issues while sharing the stage with her longtime collaborator. At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, her little black dress popped open at the end of her performance with Ariana and Jessie J.Later, Nicki had gone on The Ellen Show and explained how the mess-up came to be."We didn't have a real quick change right there so it was literally my whole team standing there, holding curtains around me and it was pitch-black and I couldn't see anything and right before it was time for me to walk out, they went to zip it up and nothing. And right there, I thought I died," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "I didn't have no underwear, no bra, because I had just taken off the 'Anaconda' outfit."