Watch: Niharika’s Fan Girl Moment In Promotional Video For Mahesh Babu’s Major

Nowadays, with the growing user base of social media, content creators have gained prominence in specific genres by making blogs, vlogs, reels and many more. Social media has also become a powerful medium for promoting movies as well. Recently, digital content creator Niharika NM had a fan moment while collaborating with Telugu star Mahesh Babu and Adivi Sesh.

Recently, Niharika uploaded a video with Adivi Sesh and Mahesh Babu promoting their film Major. In the funny video, Niharika is seen joining a queue to get a ticket for the film Major. While she joins the queue people start getting in between without following the order. After two-three people Adivi Sesh enters the queue and stands in front of Niharika. She enters into an argument with Adivi asking him to go to the end of the queue. At this moment Mahesh Babu enters the frame and takes Adivi’s position. Niharika seems awestruck at the moment after seeing Mahesh Babu. She asks for the superstar’s number but to her bad luck it’s only Adivi who gives his number to Niharika. The video has a quirky ending.

Sharing the video she tweeted, “Queues are so much fun with Adivi Sesh and Mahesh Babu.”

Niharika also recently hogged the limelight after bagging the Youth Icon-Entertainer of the Year 2022 title at the World Influencer and Bloggers Awards.

The film Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyered in action during the November 2008 Mumbai terror strike and was consequently awarded the Ashoka Chakra.

The film is directed by Sashi Karan Tikka. The movie was shot simultaneously in two languages-Telugu and Hindi. The film is produced by Sony Pictures, Mahesh Babu and A+S Movies. Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. The film is set to hit the theatres worldwide on June 03.

