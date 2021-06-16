Watch: Nisha Rawal Celebrates Son Kavish's Fourth Birthday with a Space Theme Party

Actress Nisha Rawal, whose ugly fight with Karan Mehra recently became public, took time out to celebrate her son Kavish’s birthday with her close friends and family. Nisha and Karan’s son has turned four years old.

Nisha did not share any pictures or videos from the private celebration on her social media handle. However, a few moments have surfaced online from the party. Fashion designer Rohit Verma, who also attended the bash, posted a few pictures and videos with the birthday boy. Karan was not seen in any of the videos or pictures.

The little boy was dressed up in a black T-shirt and jeans and looked adorable as he had fun time with his mates.

Karan, although not party of his son’s birthday celebration, shared a sweet wish for him on social media.

Karan is currently out on bail after he was arrested for allegedly manhandling and hurting his wife Nisha Rawal. Nisha had lodged an FIR with Goregaon police under Sections 336 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt) of the IPC.

