Watch: Nora Fatehi Did Mermaid Shoot on Dance Meri Rani Set Like This

Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi has reunited with singer Guru Randhawa for a new music video titled Dance Meri Rani. Nora and Guru were shooting for the song in an undisclosed location - stills from the same were shared on social media. The behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of the upcoming music video is being shared on social media. It shows Nora decked up in costume being carried on a stretcher to the spot of the shoot in a water body. Nora, who plays a mermaid in Dance Meri Rani, was restricted from any movement due to the costume. However, the model, who is also a singer and producer, cooperated with the team and showed professionalism, sheer dedication and commitment.

The 29-year-old shared a preview of her dance rehearsals for the song with Guru. She wrote on Instagram, “Hit moves are on the way! Check out our rehearsals of Dance Meri Rani, a song that will be too addictive to dance on!” The music video will release on December 21 at 12:21 pm.

The latest still from the music video showed Nora in a never-seen-before avatar. Dressed in a gorgeous silver cut-out gown, Nora posed alongside Guru with a beach-like backdrop. Guru wore a white half-sleeve shirt and a pair of orange bottoms.

Nora created quite a buzz with her rainbow-coloured mermaid costume. She teamed the fin with an embellished bralette and a pink-tinted wig.

Nora and Guru had collaborated earlier for the music video titled Naach Meri Rani. Nora is also known for her work in Bollywood songs and music videos. She recently featured in the song Kusu Kusu for the film Satyameva Jayate 2. Nora is popular for her appearance in the recreated version of the song Dilbar in the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.