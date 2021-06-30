Watch: Nora Fatehi Sets Instagram on Fire with New Dance Video on Drake's Song

Nora Fatehi recently took to Instagram to share a new dancing video. She can be seen dancing to Drake’s One Dance in a pink bikini top and denim shorts under the sun. “Summer time vibes.. back up and wine it ✨🌞🍑🍭Dance creator @reginaeigbe," she wrote alongside the video. It has crossed 6 lakh likes on the photo-video sharing app. Fans have also flooded the comment section of the post with fire emojis.

Earlier, she had posted a video of herself on Instagram, which caused many to burst out in uncontrollable laughter. In the video, Nora sports a hilarious dress combination. This was all part of a viral challenge on social media called “Show yourself in baggy clothes and then in a bikini.” She is first seen wearing a loose woolen jacket in the video. A recorded voice comes from the background instructing her to first show herself in loose clothes, and then change into a bikini. She obliged, but in a slightly unconventional and incredulous manner, which is what made it so funny.

Nora was recently seen on dance reality show Dance Deewane 3, where she appeared as a special judge. She was even seen dancing with Madhuri Dixit on her iconic songs, Mera Piya Ghar Aaya and Ek Do Teen on the show.

Nora earned recognition after her popular dance number Dilbar in John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate. She has also been featured in several other Bollywood songs including Kamariya, O Saki Saki and Garmi. Nora has been a part of Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

