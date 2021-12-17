Watch: Nusrat Jahan Shares a Loving Glimpse of Son Yishaan

Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan has shared a partial glimpse of her son Yishaan on Instagram. The Trinamool Congress MP posted a compiled video with Avenue Beat’s This is My Face playing in the backdrop. The video includes everything that means a lot to Nusrat. She started by sharing her favourite fit and place in sync with the lyrics of the song. She then added a picture of Yishaan when the audio plays ‘something I care about’. To the collage, Nusrat also added a recent picture with partner Yash Dasgupta’s bullmastiff dog - Happy.

The actress revealed ‘taken for granted’ is something she hates. An unseen picture of Nusrat and Yash appeared with ‘someone I’d date’ playing along.

Take a look:

The 31-year-old legislator welcomed her first child with partner Yash on August 26 this year. While she has remained low-key about her private life on social media, on Diwali she posted the first pictures of her baby boy. The images revealed Nusrat, Yash and Yishaan wearing colour coordinated outfits.

On the occasion of Yash’s birthday in October, Nusrat’s posts on her Instagram Stories went crazy viral. She shared a picture of herself with Yash enjoying a romantic dinner. She also uploaded an image of the cake which had "Happy birthday," written on it. The words "husband" and "dad" were also added on the cake. This led to speculations of Nusrat’s secret marriage to Yash.

Nusrat is not yet ready to reveal the face of Yishaan on social media yet. Earlier this month, she posted a black and white photo of the little one tightly holding Yash’s finger and wrote, “Grateful.”

The Trinamool leader separated with her estranged husband Nikhil Jain months ago. They got married in Turkey in 2019. Ahead of their second wedding anniversary, Nusrat in a statement said that the marriage being inter-faith was not valid under the Indian law.

She has since faced a barrage of questions over her marital status and also regarding her baby boy.

