Watch: Old Video Of Haripriya Listing Qualities Of Her Dream Boy Goes Viral

Kannada actress Haripriya is making headlines for her ongoing romance with actor Vasishta Simha. The couple recently surprised their fans with the news of their engagement. As per the sources, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony, which was held at Haripriya’s residence in Bangalore. Pictures from the engagement ceremony have been making rounds online, leaving fans in complete awe.

Now, a video of Haripriya talking about her dream boy has gone viral on social media. The clip is from the sets of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Kannada in which Haripriya is seen having a conversation with actor and host Kichcha Sudeep. When the actor asked Haripriya what her dream boy would look like, she listed an array of qualities.

“There’s a very big list. They have to be sensible, very understanding, and very protective. He should talk and should be able to make me laugh. There has to be so many qualities," she said.

Watch the video here:

Announcing their engagement, Haripriya recently shared a photo of a lion carrying a small child in her arms on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “Darling, I am in your arms”. Posting the same picture on his Instagram handle, Vasishta Simha said, “I will always wait as your shadow..!! (With heart emoji)”.

Have a look:

Video of Vasishta and Haripriya dancing together has captured all of our hearts. “Wishing you the best of everything partner.. May you be blessed with abundant HAPPINESS and LOVE.. thank you for being YOU.. (with heart eyes emoji),” he captioned the clip. Watch here:

On the work front, Haripriya is known for her films like Ranna, Ugram, Ricky, Samhara, Neer Dose, Bharjari, Life Jothe Ondu Selfie and Bell Bottom. Meanwhile, Vasishta has worked in films including Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Sundaranga Jaana, Upendra Matte Baa and Mufti.

The love between Haripriya and Vasishta reportedly blossomed on the sets of a film.

