Bollywood’s power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan often set major couple goals for all, leaving fans gushing time and again. The lovebirds are spotted together on numerous occasions attending functions, parties, events, and ceremonies. Now, an old video of the couple has surfaced on the internet and it shows Gauri’s concern for her husband during their early days of marriage. The throwback video of the Pathaan star trying to calm Gauri over the phone has gone viral on social media. Apparently, Gauri was concerned about SRK’s sleeping habits.

The now-viral clip was shared on Instagram by a Shah Rukh Khan fan page on February 1. The footage was captured on the sets of a film where the Bollywood Baadshah was seen lounging on a chair, while speaking with his wife over a cell phone. Shah Rukh Khan is heard telling Gauri ‘to relax’ when the latter expresses concern over the actor’s sleeping schedule.

“Gauri, just let go of all this. You have known me for too many years to be discussing my sleep patterns. You just relax. Main itna toh kar lunga. Mai 44 years hu, itna toh mai handle kar lunga na main (I can do this much. I am 44 years old, I can handle myself),” assures the DDLJ star.

Bollywood producer-filmmaker Karan Johar, who was also present on the site, soon dismissed all of Gauri’s qualms, calling them ‘fake.’ KJo was heard in the video quipping that Gauri’s worries were ‘lies’ and there was no need to get concerned. Shah Rukh, donning a pair of sunglasses later conveyed Karan’s message to his beloved partner.

Social media users and SRK admirers soon shared their reactions to the video. While one fan agreed to Gauri’s concern and wrote, “Arey she’s just concerned for you,” another joked, “Karan is that friend who is always third wheeling between the best friend couple.” “They are so cute,” exclaimed a third.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the video is a short snippet of the 2010 series Living With A Superstar: Shah Rukh Khan. The series offered fans a sneak peek into SRK’s life as an actor in India and overseas, embedded with glimpses of his personal life. Presently, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his latest film Pathaan, which has set many records and going strong at the box office.

