Watch: Oo Antava Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Dances to Kacha Badam

Bengali meme song Kacha Badam has become increasingly popular and there’s no stopping it on the internet. Not only netizens but even celebrities are grooving on the song. Recently, following the trend, Ganesh Acharya shared a dance version of Kacha Badam with his students on Instagram.

The video opens with Ganesh Acharya dancing in his style to Kacha Badam with his four students. Captioning the video he wrote, “Trying to match the ongoing trend in my style!!.” The clip has gained over 625,000 likes so far and people are loving Ganesh’s cool steps on the trending meme song.

This hilarious and catchy song was discovered by Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller in West Bengal. It all started when someone recorded Bhuban’s unique way of selling peanuts on the street and shared it on the internet back in November 2021. However, he has become an overnight sensation on social media and recently collaborated with Amit Dhull, Nisha Bhatt for a viral Haryanvi remix of the song.

For the uninitiated, Ganesh Acharya is a well-known choreographer, who choreographed for Bodyguard and Singham among several other super hit films. He has also appeared in numerous music videos. He was also the choreographer of the “Oo Antava" song from Pushpa: The Rise.

Ganesh’s choreography, establishing superb chemistry between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun, has been appreciated by fans and critics alike. “There are different ways to show sensuality. I don’t believe in exposing too much. Even if a lady lifts her saari a little from her feet, it can look sexy. Attitude is good enough to look sensuous. Both Samantha and Allu Arjun brought a certain attitude to the song and I think that’s why this song has worked well," he said about the hit number.

