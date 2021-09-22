Watch: Pakistani Actress Ayeza Khan Dances to Sridevi's 'Mere Haathon Mein' Song

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan recreated a Bollywood moment for her Instagram followers on Monday. The 30-year-old actress and model was seen taking inspiration from Indian cinema actress Sridevi and danced to one of her iconic numbers. Dressed in pink and orange kurta, salwar, and dupatta, Ayeza tied her hair in a braid and accentuated her look with jewellery and pink bangles.

As the song Mere Hathon Mein from the 1989 movie Chandni played in the background, Ayeza performed the hook step and clinked her bangles. Captioning the post Ayeza wrote, “Up next. Geeti ki shadi (Geeti’s wedding) Are you ready?". Geeti is the character played by Ayeza in an ongoing Pakistani drama called Laapata. In the drama Ayeza’s character is that of a TikTok creator who is chatty and bubbly. Ayeza’s video has received 855k views since it was posted on the social media platform.

In an earlier Instagram post shared in July Ayeza had described Sridevi as her inspiration. Ayeza had posted a picture of Sridevi where she was performing on another song from the movie Chandni. The actress opened the caption of the picture with the lyrics of the romantic song picturised on Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor. “Teray meray honton pe… meethay meethay geet mitwa.” Ayeza further mentioned how she continues to be a fan of Sridevi and wrote, “Amongst so many of my favourite actresses, Sridevi has and will always be on the top. It's a pity that she left us so soon." The actress also mentioned how the Indian actor has inspire her as she wrote, "An inspiration for me, as an actress and a mother."

The actress had also worn a similar yellow saree like Sridevi for her character Geeti and shared the look on Instagram in July.

Which is your favourite Sridevi-inspire look shared by the actor?

