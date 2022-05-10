Watch: Panchayat 2 Trailer Promises Double Dose of Laughter, Series Premieres on May 20

The second season of Panchayat, an Amazon Prime Video web series, is all set to premiere on May 20 this year. The trailer of the second instalment was launched on Monday at a five-star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai. A majority of the star cast of season 1 will be seen in the second instalment too. With light-hearted comedy, this instalment also addresses some pertinent issues of society.

This time, popular comedian Satish Ray will also be there on the show. Satish also shared some snaps from the sets of the show on Instagram.

Satish wrote in the caption that he was delighted to be a part of his favourite show. His subtle acting and humorous takes on various issues garnered him a lot of praise from fans. Fans are excited about his new venture and can’t wait to see the new things that Satish will bring to the screen.

The best part of this series is the level of ease shared by the cast. This gives rise to a lot of humorous situations. For example the non-availability of washrooms and solutions devised for this problem. The series also shines a light on how the people in power, instead of solving the problem, become the source of it.

It is also shown how the people who are in positions of power avoid solving the most important issues causing enormous pain to the public.

Panchayat 2 is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Chandan Kumar has penned this series. Panchayat narrated the story of engineering graduate Abhishek, who joins as secretary of the Panchayat office in a village in Uttar Pradesh. Abhishek is preparing for the CAT examination and adjusting to this difficult lifestyle simultaneously. This time, the laughter quotient will be doubled up as new challenges arise for Abhishek.

Talking about his character Abhishek, Jitendra Kumar said that he could relate to this role, adding he was brought up in a small town, making it easier for him to gel in his role so perfectly. According to Deepak, actors like Jitendra, Raghuvir Yadav, and Neena Gupta added beauty to this series.

