Watch Pankaj Tripathi Audition for Sacred Games 2’s Ganesh Gaitonde, Bunty in New Funny Video

A day after releasing the much-awaited second season of its blockbuster show Sacred Games, Netflix took to Instagram on Friday to share a funny new video of actor Pankaj Tripathi auditioning for the roles of Ganesh Gaitonde and his sidekick Bunty.

In the video, dressed in a printed shirt, Tripathi gives a hilarious audition for Gaitonde’s lead role, which has been essayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the show. Then he tries to audition for Bunty’s part but considering the number of expletives in his dialogues, he refuses to act.

Finally, just when he is about to leave, he is asked to audition for Guruji’s role, which he nails right from the word go. “Sometimes the role chooses the actor. #SacredGames2,” Netflix India captioned the video.

Tripathi, who has delivered an 11-minute monologue in the second season, earlier told Mid-Day that Guruji has been his toughest role till date. “I was scared, wondering how I could pull off the act. I have neither interacted with gurus, nor have I seen them from close quarters. So, I didn't have a point of reference,” he said.

“It wasn't easy to get that feeling. It was a new world that I had to explore. Every actor explores a new world with every new character he or she plays. While most characters are familiar to us, this one was challenging," he told IANS.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, Sacred Games 2 premiered on Netflix on August 15. Apart from Tripathi and Siddiqui, it also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kalki Koechlin, Luke Kenny and Ranvir Shorey in important roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.