Watch: Paparazzo Stumbles At Mumbai Airport, Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Rush To His Rescue

The countdown has begun, and celebs are descending on Abu Dhabi to attend the most prestigious award ceremony, the IIFA Awards 2022. The grand gala event will be held in Abu Dhabi from June 2 to June 4.

Recently, one of Bollywood’s most adorable couples, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were seen together at the airport. Mostly, the paparazzi videos go viral for the airport looks of the celebrities, but this time something different happened.

While the couple was entering the airport, one of the media persons stumbled while clicking pictures. And the reaction of both of them went viral. The video was shared by the popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani. The caption of the video said, “Neha Kakkar Rohanpreet Singh’s reaction when a media person falls at the airport. The level of stress everyone takes is a matter of concern.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video received over 1.3 million views in just a day and more than a lakh users liked it. Netizens could not stop themselves from showering love and respect on the Bollywood couple.

One of the users commented, “She’s the most humble personality of Bollywood.” Another wrote, “No matter how negative people are, she’s the best and cutest in size like a doll.”

A third user wrote, “She’s full of positive attitude, she looks like a doll. Neha Kakkar you are the most humble and superstar celebrity of Bollywood.” Their quick help and positive gestures were loved by everyone.

Talking about their airport looks, Neha was wearing a red jumpsuit with a white shirt and white chunky shoes. She completed her look with a small handbag and looked stunning. Rohanpreet kept it casual with a black baggy tee and brown checkered pants. He wore a black turban and white shoes. He completed his look with a red cross-body bag.

